Delta, MO senior wins Student of Ethics award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Delta, Missouri senior of Delta R-V High School has been announced as the 2018 winnder of the Student of Ethics award for the Cape Girardeau region of Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Winner Dailey Bond plans to study social work at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
According to the BBB, in her essay she wrote about being inspired to do social work after an ethical dilemma. She wrote about having to decide whether to alert authorities to the neglect a child in her church was facing. After doing research and talking to trusted adults, she contacted state social services.
She will be recognized at BBB’s TORCH Awards on Thursday, Oct. 11, at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
The award provides $2,500 toward college or trade school expenses and recognizes students who demonstrate high ethics through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic achievement. The TORCH Awards recognize businesses that exemplify high ethics in their treatment of customers, employees and suppliers.
KFVS-TV reporter and producer Nichole Cartmell will emcee the TORCH Awards. To reserve a table or a seat at the event or for information on sponsorships, click here.
For more information, please call 573-803-3191 or send an email to wquick@capegirardeaubbb.org.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.