Crews battle grain elevator fire in Fredericktown, MO

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments were called to a fire at a Madison County Farm Supply building in Fredericktown, Missouri.
According to Fredericktown emergency dispatchers, crews were called out around 9:08 a.m. to a building, across the street from the farm store, due to a fire in one of the grain elevators.
Dispatchers said there is grain on fire inside of the elevator and it is creating very smoky conditions.
According to Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark, firefighters from Fredericktown, Cherokee Pass, Marquand, and Farmington were battling the fire.
Fire crews made an initial entry at first to fight the fire but was too hot.
Crews then used two ladders engines and started dumping water into the top of the grain bin at areas where they peeled back the metal.
The grain product and the bins they were contained in are a total loss. Fire crews did save the adjoining building.
Clark said there was around 120 tons of grain lost.
Crews were battling the fire for nearly 6 1/2 hours.
One firefighter had heat exhaustion. He was treated on scene and released.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.