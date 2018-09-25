City of Carbondale offering free Wi-Fi downtown

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale announced it will have free Wi-Fi in the downtown area for residents and visitors.
It will be available along Illinois Avenue between the Town Square Pavilion and Friendship Plaza.
“We are excited to be able to offer this service to our downtown visitors. While we don’t expect free Wi-Fi to draw new businesses and growth on its own, it acts as a public amenity for residents and students, supporting greater activity.” said Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell.
To connect your device, you just find the “City of Carbondale Free Wi-Fi” network. No password is needed.
