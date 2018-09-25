Autisim clinic opens in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Autism Support Now employees and friends cut the ribbon for the clinic’s grand opening on Tuesday, September 25.
The center serves children between the ages of two and 18 with developmental disabilities.
Staff works with kids on their social skills, communication skills and adaptive skills.
“We’re here and ready to expand and work with families in this area,” said Leanne Hopper, Autism Support Now Director.
This is the first autism clinic in the southeast, Missouri area. The community support was felt on Tuesday as people filled the center’s hallways and rooms touring the facility.
“I’ve worked in this area for around 16 years as a behavioral analyst, and I’ve seen the need and just want to meet it,” said Hopper.
The clinic accepts private insurance and Medicad. Hopper said staff can work with families to acquire grants to cover therapy costs.
“We want to provide a service to the families to meet their needs as best as we can,” said Hopper.
Visit the clinic’s website for more information on services.
