Zoneton Fire Protection rescues 2 deer from flooded basement

The deer were trapped in about three feet of water

By Erin O'Neil | September 23, 2018 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 6:24 AM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District rescued two trapped deer from a flooded basement under construction on Sunday.

Around 1 p.m., the ZFPD was dispatched to a house under construction on New Christman Lane, off of Zoneton Road.

Two deer were stuck in the foundation of a basement, in about three feet of water.

Firefighters got down into the water and were able to get the deer out safely within about 20 minutes, the ZFPD said.

A video of the scene showed a deer being carefully wrapped in a tarp and carried to safety, then running off in the direction of the nearby woods.

Both deer were rescued safely, and did not appear to have any injuries.

