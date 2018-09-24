Woman injured in weather-related crash in McCracken, Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Fancy Farm, Kentucky woman was injured in a weather-related two-vehicle crash Monday, Sept. 24.
The crash happened around 8:38 a.m. on Blandville Rd. at the intersection with McCracken Boulevard.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Deborah Elliot, 51, of Fancy Farm, had her vehicle stopped on Blandville Rd. when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, Donald Garrett, 56, of Cunningham, reportedly told deputies that when his vehicle crested the hill on Blandville Rd. he saw a vehicle stopped. He then applied his brakes, but the wheels locked up and his vehicle slid on the wet pavement into the rear of Elliott’s vehicle.
Elliot was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
Deputies report both vehicles have severe damage.
