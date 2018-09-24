Woman arrest on several drug charges in Graves County, KY

Woman arrest on drug charges.
By Kyle Hinton | September 23, 2018 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 8:58 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Depuites conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 21. at 9:48 p.m.

According to the Graves County Sheriff Office, Angeline Flowers, 25, was pulled over for a moving violation. A deputy suspected Flowers of driving under the influence. Flowers was arrest and a search was conducted of her vehicle.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found. Flowers was taken to Graves County Jail. There methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found on Flowers' person.

Flowers faces multiple charges:

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree-Methamphetamine

Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st Offense

Promoting Contraband 1st Degree

Illegal Possession of Legend Drug

Tampering With Physical Evidence

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle

Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance

