Woman arrest on several drug charges in Graves County, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Depuites conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 21. at 9:48 p.m.
According to the Graves County Sheriff Office, Angeline Flowers, 25, was pulled over for a moving violation. A deputy suspected Flowers of driving under the influence. Flowers was arrest and a search was conducted of her vehicle.
Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found. Flowers was taken to Graves County Jail. There methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found on Flowers' person.
Flowers faces multiple charges:
Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree-Methamphetamine
Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st Offense
Promoting Contraband 1st Degree
Illegal Possession of Legend Drug
Tampering With Physical Evidence
Drug Paraphernalia
Possession of Marijuana
Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle
Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance
