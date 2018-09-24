What you need to know Sept. 24

(KFVS) -
There is rain on the radar, this morning. The rain will stick around for the entire show. Lisa Michaels says we will see some rain all day and there is an outside chance we could see stronger and maybe even severe weather this afternoon, or this evening.
High temps will only get into the mid-to-upper 70s and we will not see much sun today.
Heat and humidity will come back tomorrow and will last for a day or two. The rain and thunderstorms will stay. Tomorrow, the risk for severe weather is greater, especially in our northeastern counties. Highs will be in the low 80s.
A cooler and drier trend starts Wednesday morning. That will keep us dry during the week, but rain could return for the weekend.
An attempted abduction is under investigation in Mayfield, Kentucky.
The son of Lambert’s Cafe founder has been indicted on several charges including sex trafficking.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $8 million in grant funding to 8 public housing authorities across the country.
The president of Southeast Missouri State University issued an apology after an incident at a tailgating event.
Six Flags St. Louis will pay you to spend 30 hours in a coffin.
These Greek spiders spun a wide web over the shore.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
