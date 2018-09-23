Utility vehicles broken into this morning in downtown B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Someone broke into an unknown number of utility vehicles early Sunday morning in downtown Birmingham.
The vehicles are owned by Entergy, a utility company based in Louisiana. The company had been assisting with Hurricane Florence cleanup efforts.
The vehicles were left in a parking lot overnight near the BJCC and Top Golf. Authorities do not know how many vehicles were broken into at this time.
Someone had cut the locks on a number of vehicles and pried open doors on other vehicles. A number of personal items were also stolen from the vehicles.
At the time of the incident, the utility workers were on their way back to Louisiana.
“We’re incredibly proud of the men and women that volunteer their time,” said Entergy Louisiana Spokesperson Lee Sabatini. “They leave their families. They understand that these utilities in other states need our help, need help from other utilities, and that’s the point of mutual aid. And they make personal sacrifices as well. And while it’s unfortunate, it’s not going to deter us from doing it again.”
