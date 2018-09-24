4 suspects arrested in connection to Chester, IL robbery

CHESTER, IL (KFVS) - Four Chester, Illinois men have been arrested in connection to a robbery at the Ol' Farmhouse restaurant.
According to Chester Police, the robbery happened downtown on August 4. The owner of the restaurant, Jodi Mehrer, was robbed at closing time when someone approached her from behind and grabbed her purse. The owner received minor injuries.
Brandon J. Quihuis, 26, of Chester, Jakob Crabtree, 18, of Chester, William L. Morefield, 20, of Chester and Logan D. Wahl, of Chester were all arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
Bond was set at $75,000 for all four men.
