Suspect in custody after shots fired at Marion, IL bar

MARION, IL (KFVS) - According to Marion Police, a suspect has been taken into custody after shots were fired at a Marion, Illinois bar.
On September 22, police responded to Martini Joe’s on 102 East Main Street in Marion, Illinois after a call of gunshots fired.
Witnesses claimed they heard six gunshots and were able to identify the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody by another department for an unrelated incident.
Police has submitted additional charges to the state’s attorney’s office in Williamson County.
