SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, the Pandora logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Subscription radio company SiriusXM says it's buying music streaming service Pandora Media Inc. in a stock deal valued at about $3.5 billion that'll allow it to expand its service beyond cars and into homes and other mobile areas. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)