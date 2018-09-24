Rain and Storms All Day

With warmer temperatures and increased moisture returning today and tomorrow, there is a chance of seeing thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with a small risk that some which could be strong to severe. The main impacts would be damaging winds and small hail. Scattered showers and storms will occur on Tuesday-our northeastern counties could see strong storms during the afternoon and evening that we will be keeping an eye on. A cooler and drier trend will be moving in early Wednesday morning as a cold front will pass through. The Heartland should stay dry through the rest of the week.