Rain and Storms All Day

Good Monday Morning Heartland!
Pack the umbrella- rain and storms will be in the forecast for the next few days. Showers are taking over most of our central and southern counties this morning and is going to continue all day. Clouds will stick around with the chance of seeing a peak of sun during the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
With warmer temperatures and increased moisture returning today and tomorrow, there is a chance of seeing thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with a small risk that some which could be strong to severe. The main impacts would be damaging winds and small hail. Scattered showers and storms will occur on Tuesday-our northeastern counties could see strong storms during the afternoon and evening that we will be keeping an eye on. A cooler and drier trend will be moving in early Wednesday morning as a cold front will pass through. The Heartland should stay dry through the rest of the week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.