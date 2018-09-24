Paducah, KY man arrested, accused of abusing 2-year-old

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is facing child abuse charges involving a two-year-old.
According to police, Dustin J. Gorham, 30, was arrested and charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.
Police responded to the hospital emergency room at Baptist Health after getting a call from social services on Saturday, September 22 at 12:30 p.m.
The two-year-old had fractures to her tibia, femur and skull. Police report Gorham had been watching the child.
A relative brought the child to the hospital. Gorham reportedly told police that the child fell from a bed, a claim hospital staff said would not have caused the child’s injuries.
Gorham had been arrested on child abuse charges in 2006 and 2016.
Gorham was convicted of second degree child abuse in 2006 for abusing a 7-month-old child. He was sentenced to five years in prison and served two years and eight months before being paroled.
In 2016 he was convicted of second degree criminal abuse of a 5-year-old.
He was sentenced to three years on each count and was released on parole in June 2017.
