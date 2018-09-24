Grandson of Lambert’s Cafe founder indicted on sex-trafficking charges

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The grandson of Lambert’s Cafe founder has been indicted on several charges including sex trafficking.
According to the online court records, Benjamin P. Lambert is being charged with two counts of Sexual Trafficking of a Child Under the Age of 18, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography and Promoting Prostitution (Third Degree).
Lambert was arrested by New Madrid Police on Sept. 20 and his bond was $100,000 cash.
Lambert’s Cafe has issued a statement regarding the arrest:
