New license design unveiled by KYTC

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Licenses in Kentucky are getting a new design according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The design change goes into effect in 2019. It will change the driver’s licenses, permits and personal IDs.
Those plans along with the evolution of credentials at a press event at the Louisville International Airport were unveiled on Sept. 24.
The update includes identity credentials known as Confident Kentucky offer increased counterfeit protection and showcase a new look. The design gives a nod to the state’s iconic images.
Officials also said the new look will make the licenses harder to reproduce and be more durable.
Another noticeable difference will be a shift from the gray scale portraits on current licenses to a laser engraved photo on the card to better display facial features.
The new background includes the state seal and goldenrod state flower along with an image of the Capitol with a 3D appearance.
Kentuckians renewing existing driver’s licenses, permits or personal IDs, or those applying for the first time, may request their card in one of two versions: a new standard credential or a Voluntary Travel ID credential.
Credentials will remain horizontal for cardholders 21 and older and vertical for those under 21.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.