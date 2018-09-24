MO Special Olympics president to retire in 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Mark Mussom Special Olympics Missouri President and CEO, announced he is retiring on March 31, 2019.
“Special Olympics has given me a life with purpose and passion, and I will forever be indebted to the thousands of athletes I have had the honor to meet,” Musso said. “I’m privileged to have been a part of the Special Olympics movement for the past 46 years and am excited to see what’s in store for the decades to come.”
He accepted the position of President and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri in March 1991, according to the Missouri Special Olympics website.
The Board of Directors have began a nationwide search for Mussom’s successor.
