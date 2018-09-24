MO AG Hawyley: Court should not dismiss Duck Boat case

Hawley says the court should not dismiss the duck boat case. (Source: NTSB)
By James Long | September 24, 2018 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 3:37 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is saying a court should not dismiss a lawsuit against the owners of a Duck Boat that sank in July killing 17 Missourians on Table Rock Lake.

According to Hawley, the lawsuit was filed against Ripley Entertainment, Inc. and Branson Duck Vehicles, LLC alleging violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

In early September, Ripley Entertainment and Branson Duck Vehicles had filed motions to dismiss the case, to move it to federal court.

“Protecting Missouri consumers is hugely important to this office,” Hawley said. “This tragedy should not have happened, and we must do all that we can to ensure it cannot happen again.”

“The Attorney General’s petition focuses on the Defendants’ egregiously fraudulent, misleading, and deceptive trade practices that led directly to the deaths of seventeen people, including five children and seven senior citizens. In committing such outrageous actions of deceit, misleading statements, fraudulent concealment, and unfair trade practices in connection with commercial operations, Defendants are not subject to regulation and oversight of the U.S. Coast Guard. Their misconduct is regulated by the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and subject to the oversight of the Missouri Attorney General."
State’s Opposition the Motion to Dismiss

