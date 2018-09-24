MO AG Hawyley: Court should not dismiss Duck Boat case

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is saying a court should not dismiss a lawsuit against the owners of a Duck Boat that sank in July killing 17 Missourians on Table Rock Lake.
According to Hawley, the lawsuit was filed against Ripley Entertainment, Inc. and Branson Duck Vehicles, LLC alleging violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.
In early September, Ripley Entertainment and Branson Duck Vehicles had filed motions to dismiss the case, to move it to federal court.
“Protecting Missouri consumers is hugely important to this office,” Hawley said. “This tragedy should not have happened, and we must do all that we can to ensure it cannot happen again.”
