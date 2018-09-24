Marion, IL VA to hold event for homeless veterans

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion Healthcare System will give area homeless veterans, and those veterans at risk for homelessness, services and resources.
The event is titled “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans," and will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 25 at Cornerstone Church, 2705 Walton Way, in Marion, Illinois.
Outreach Program Manager for the event and Marine, Richard Kulich says the Marion VA and community partners have been doing this for the past 10 years as a way to give back to the men and women who have served our country that need some help.
“We’ve got a lot of veterans who are struggling financially,” he said. "They’re homeless, or at risk for homelessness. So this is a chance for the Marion VA and our community partners to come out and give these veterans a day to step back and let us give them a hand up.”
Services to veterans will be provided by VA employees from behavior medicine, voluntary service as well as community partners.
Kulich says these services will offer assistance to veterans in attendance in a number of ways like helping manage finances, get proper health care, legal advice in some cases, or just provide them with some food and clean clothes.
Organizers want as many veterans to come, but understand that sometimes it’s hard for them to look for help.
“They have this warrior mentality where they don’t wanna reach out for help,” Kulich said. “And it’s difficult for them sometimes to come out and say, ‘hey I need help,' but we’re happy to do it.”
Kulich recommends anyone who knows a veteran who could use some help to encourage them to attend the event.
