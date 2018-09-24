Man wanted for escaping halfway house, suspected of breaking into Paducah, KY homes

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man charged with escape from a Louisville, Kentucky halfway house and is suspected of breaking into homes in Paducah, Ky.
According to police, David L. Maiden (a.k.a. David L. Robinson), 38 of Old Mayfield Road, is charged in a Jefferson County, Ky. warrant with second degree escape.
He is suspected of breaking into homes on Madison and Jefferson Streets and taking various items.
Maiden is described as 5′9″ tall, and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Paducah Police at 270-444-8550.
