1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Graves County, KY

1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Graves County, KY
By Kyle Hinton | September 23, 2018 at 9:07 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 9:07 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Office responded to a crash on Purchase Parkway on Sept. 22.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrived on scene where a vehicle driven by J.T. Cavitt, 35, of Fulton, Kentucky, had crashed.

Cavitt was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies determined that Cavitt hydroplaned and crashed into the guard rail before overturning.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Wingo Fire Department, the Mayfield Fire Department and the Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.