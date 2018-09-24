1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Graves County, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff Office responded to a crash on Purchase Parkway on Sept. 22.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrived on scene where a vehicle driven by J.T. Cavitt, 35, of Fulton, Kentucky, had crashed.
Cavitt was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies determined that Cavitt hydroplaned and crashed into the guard rail before overturning.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Wingo Fire Department, the Mayfield Fire Department and the Kentucky State Police.
