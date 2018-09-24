Former McCracken Co., KY PVA adminstrator arrested after investigation

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - According to Kentucky State Police, the former McCracken County Property Value Administrator was arrested following an investigation.
Nancy Bock was indicted by a grand jury on Friday, September 21 on eight counts; one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $500 and seven counts of Forgery 2nd Degree.
The investigion began when a complaint was received involving misuse of funds from the PVA office, according to KSP.
Evidence showed Bock allegedly committed theft and fraud with more than $6,000 of forged travel vouchers and unauthorized credit card transactions over a five year period.
Bock resigned last week and turned herself in to authorities at the sheriff’s office on Monday, September 24. She posted bond of $5,000.
Bock is set to be arraigned on September 27 at 8:30 a.m. in McCracken County.
