First Alert: Rain to start off the week

(KFVS) - With warmer temperatures and increased moisture returning today and tomorrow.
Lisa Michaels says we have a chance of seeing thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with a small risk of some being severe.
The main impacts would be damaging winds and small hail.
Scattered showers and storms will occur on Tuesday-our northeastern counties could see strong storms during the afternoon and evening that we will be keeping an eye on.
A cooler and drier trend will be moving in early Wednesday morning as a cold front will pass through. The Heartland should stay dry through the rest of the week.
