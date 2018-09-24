First Alert: Rain to start off the week

Showers and storms are expected to continue all day! (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | September 24, 2018 at 6:00 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 6:00 AM

(KFVS) - With warmer temperatures and increased moisture returning today and tomorrow.

Lisa Michaels says we have a chance of seeing thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with a small risk of some being severe.

The main impacts would be damaging winds and small hail.

Scattered showers and storms will occur on Tuesday-our northeastern counties could see strong storms during the afternoon and evening that we will be keeping an eye on.

A cooler and drier trend will be moving in early Wednesday morning as a cold front will pass through. The Heartland should stay dry through the rest of the week.

