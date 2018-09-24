Drivers be aware: Deer are on the move right now

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - It’s that time of year when deer are on the move, which can make roadways more dangerous for drivers.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers encounter more deer during the last three months of the year.
There are several factors as to why deer are more visible in October, November, and December.
KYTC says the combination of fewer daylight hours, cooler evening temperatures, farmers harvesting grain, and deer mating season are all contributing factors in drivers seeing more of the animals.
In 2017, more than 3,200 deer-vehicle collisions were reported to police agencies across Kentucky. This is 100 more crashes than what was reported in 2016.
In addition to causing damage to vehicles, KYTC says deer contribute to more than 100 injury crashes and about three highway deaths in Kentucky each year.
Annually, 200 people are reportedly killed nationwide in crashes involving deer.
According to State Farm Insurance, the national average cost per deer collision claim for 2017 was $4,179. This is up from $3,995 reported in 2016.
KYTC is urging all drivers to be aware of deer on the move and offer these safety tips:
- Always wear a safety belt.
- Keep headlights on bright unless other vehicles are approaching.
- Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk when deer are more active.
- Slow down immediately when you spot a deer crossing the roadway ahead, as deer tend to travel in groups.
- Don’t swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.
- In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.
- In Kentucky, drivers are asked to report all deer-vehicle collisions to police.
Kentucky is reportedly the 15th in the nation for deer-vehicle collisions.
In a KYTC list, Calloway, Graves and Trigg Counties had 45 of those crashes each.
Marshall County follows with 40, Lyon County has 31 and McCracken County had 20.
Livingston, Hickman, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, and Fulton Counties report 10 or less deer-vehicle crashes.
