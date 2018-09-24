Blood drives aim to help with critical need after Hurricane Florence

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The American Red Cross had several blood drives across southeast Missouri on Monday, September 24.
American Red Cross Account Representative Michelle Johnson said their organization is in a critical need for blood and especially after Hurricane Florence forced the Red Cross to cease collections in that area.
“In the southeast, Hurricane Florence that went through and all of the aftermath and of the flooding, we’ve had to cancel almost 200 blood drives so far, and there will be more canceled along the way,” Johnson said. “We’ve lost the ability to collect those 5,200 units that we had planned to collect there.”
Johnson said it's really critical they restock their own supply as they continue to help out those areas that need the help.
Johnson said they are in a critical need for blood, especially for platelet donors, O positive and O negative donors.
Johnson also stated that they've seen a decrease over the years in donors.
“When I first started about seven years ago, I believe we were at 8 percent of the population that donated,” Johnson said. “Now we are down to 3 percent. And those 80,000 fewer donors each year, for the four years, have had a very negative impact on our blood supply.”
If you would like more information about where to find a blood drive in your area or how you can help, go to www.redcross.org or download the app.
