Attempted abduction under investigation in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - An attempted abduction is under investigation according to officials with the Kentucky State Police.
Officials said on Sept. 23 around 10:30 p.m., they received a complaint of an attempted, random abduction.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s with black hair and a black goatee. Officials said he was driving a white Kia Soul near Mayfield when he attempted to abduct a random female juvenile.
The juvenile was able to fight and get away.
KSP is asking anyone with information to contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or with the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.
