HUD awards $6 million to demolish public housing in Cairo

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $8 million in grant funding to 8 public housing authorities across the country.
$6 million of the $8 million awarded was given to the Alexander County Housing in Cairo to demolish 278 units due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
The Elmwood and McBride Complexes officially closed at the end of June 2018.
Earlier this year, the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s closed two public housing developments in Thebes, IL.
