First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Very unsettled pattern remains in place over the next few days, with heavy rain and strong storms looking like a growing threat for tonight through Tuesday.
Today will be dreary but not as wet and chilly as Saturday. Light overrunning rains are likely at time again today mainly over the southeastern half of the area…with mainly dry conditions northwest. Rain will be mostly likely in the Bootheel, Ky, Tn and Southern Illinois closer to the Ohio River. Farmington to Sparta to Mt. Vernon look to stay mainly dry. Highs will be around 70°, perhaps a bit warmer north and west where a bit of sun is possible. Attention then turns to threat of stronger storms and heavy rains tonight thru Tuesday.
A front now south of here will push back northward tonight and Monday, allowing warmer and more humid air to return with southerly winds. Then a cold front will approach from the northwest again on Tuesday evening. This means that we are likely to have periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms from tonight thru Tuesday night. Locally heavy downpours and even severe storms are a threat. We’re already outlooked for severe for Tuesday. Finally cooler, less humid air will blow in from the northwest Wednesday, beginning a period of pleasant fall-type weather for the remainder of the week.
