First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Today will be dreary but not as wet and chilly as Saturday. Light overrunning rains are likely at time again today mainly over the southeastern half of the area…with mainly dry conditions northwest. Rain will be mostly likely in the Bootheel, Ky, Tn and Southern Illinois closer to the Ohio River. Farmington to Sparta to Mt. Vernon look to stay mainly dry. Highs will be around 70°, perhaps a bit warmer north and west where a bit of sun is possible. Attention then turns to threat of stronger storms and heavy rains tonight thru Tuesday.