First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Very unsettled pattern remains in place over the next couple of days, with a threat of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.
A frontal boundary currently stalled to our south will creep north tonight and Monday before it gets pushed back to the southeast on Tuesday as a cold front. This will result in a wet and unsettled pattern with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Tonight will bring a period or two of rain and embedded thunderstorms…heavy downpours may cause problems in those areas that have already had a lot of rain this weekend. In the warm (and humid) sector Monday scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as well…with heavy downpours again a potential threat. Showers and storms look to continue, at least at times, Monday night into Tuesday as a weak upper trough pushes a cold front in from the northwest. SPC has most of the Heartland in a slight to marginal risk of severe storms for Tuesday.
Thankfully it still looks as though a moderately strong cold front will push through from NW to SE Tuesday night. This will introduce slightly cooler and less humid air for the second half of the week. So after warm and humid conditions Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday thru Friday should be mild (highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s) with lower dew points as well. This won’t be an especially cool air mass, but it should bring a period of nice, quiet and comfortable early-fall type weather. A chance of showers may return with a warming trend by the end of next weekend, however.
