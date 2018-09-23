First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A frontal boundary currently stalled to our south will creep north tonight and Monday before it gets pushed back to the southeast on Tuesday as a cold front. This will result in a wet and unsettled pattern with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Tonight will bring a period or two of rain and embedded thunderstorms…heavy downpours may cause problems in those areas that have already had a lot of rain this weekend. In the warm (and humid) sector Monday scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as well…with heavy downpours again a potential threat. Showers and storms look to continue, at least at times, Monday night into Tuesday as a weak upper trough pushes a cold front in from the northwest. SPC has most of the Heartland in a slight to marginal risk of severe storms for Tuesday.