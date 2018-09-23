Chiefs continue to win with 38 - 27 victory

KANSAS CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Kansas City Chiefs continue a powerful start to the season as they host the 49ers.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II passed for 314 yards with three passing touchdowns.
Running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 44 yards and had two touchdowns.
Travis Kelce led receivers with 114 yards. Sammy Watkins, Chris Conley and Demetrius Harris each had a receiving touchdown.
49ers quarerback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 251 yards with 2 passing touchdowns.
Alfred Morris 67 yards and had one rushing touchdown.
Kyle Juszczyk and Marquise Goodwin each had a receiving had a receiving touchdown.
The Chiefs roll to victory 38-27.
