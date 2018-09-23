Cardinals stay in wild card race with sweep of Giants

ST. LOUIS , MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals wrap up their series with the San Francisco Giants.
Miles Mikolas pitched seven innings only giving up two runs on two hits and striking out eight.
Yairo Munoz racked up two RBI singles in the game.
Jose Martinez hit a two-run double in the sixth.
Matt Carpenter hit his 36 home run in the eighth with a two-run shot.
The Giants only runs came in the seventh with a two-run home run from Brandon Crawford.
The cardinals complete the sweep of the Giants with a 9-2 win.
