Alexander County Fire Departments in big need for firefighters

ALEXANDER COUNTY, ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Several fire departments in Alexander County are in a big need for volunteer firefighters.
Heartland News with Horseshoe Lake Fire Chief Michael Honey who said they are down significantly on volunteer firefighters and need more help for their department soon.
Honey said they are comfortable running a roster of 20 firefighters. Currently, they are down to 12.
“It is very crucial that we have these people,” Honey said. “Other departments are facing the same thing. They’re down to basically what we are. Basically we need some daytime help. A lot of our firefighters work out of town from 8 to 5 so there’s not a whole lot to cover our district.”
As it sits now, Honey said they are calling in for mutual aid more often due to the lack of firefighters on staff.
“On the average house fire it usually takes an average of 12 firefighters just on the first alarm,” Honey stated. “So getting 12 on the first alarm is very hard.”
Honey said other Alexander County Fire Departments are needing help also.
Tamms Fire and Rescue personnel posted a Help Wanted ad on their Facebook for volunteer firefighters as well.
The post also talked about how a mobile home was a complete loss due to a lack of response from the fire department after the tones rang out:
Tamms Fire/ Rescue shared a photo.
PLEASE READ & FORWARD
Yesterday in a neighboring fire district the tones went off, but there wasn’t anyone in the district that responded. The closest available to respond was a firefighter in Cape Girardeau on his day off. He responded quickly as legally possible to his department to grab an apparatus. This unfortunately is a more and more common event in the world that we live in and in the area we live in. After the tones were struck out a second time with no response, another department was struck from neighboring District. And then another department was called, and then another department. Our Engine and Water Tender Co. was one on the responding units to roll out. On arrival, a mobile home was gutted from fire. Think if this was your loved ones home. Your parents, son or daughter, grandparents. Think if you weren’t at home but your wife or husband was. Alexander County is in desperate need for firefighters. All payed on call and volunteers are needed. There’s a lot more to being a firefighter then being on the front-line and going in to fight the fire. All departments need engineers & operators, personnel to do traffic control, run equipment back and forth to other personnel, medical responders, wildland fire fighters and other support staff. All personnel will get the training they need to save lives. Being a firefighter is just like any other job, you get out of it what you put in. If a person puts in the ambition and time, you can learn to make a difference, make the save, and save a life. Alexander County Fire Department’s info below. Hope to see your application.
City of Cairo FD- (618) 734-1947
City of Cairo FD Auxiliary- (618) 734-2211
Horseshoe Lake Fire Rescue- (618) 776-5175
Tamms Fire Rescue- (618)747-2141
McClure East Cape FPD- (618) 661-1199
Thebes Volunteer FD- N/A
Here is a link to their post where they also have a Help Wanted ad: https://bit.ly/2xJsvsE
The Horseshoe Lake Fire Department covers roughly 100 square miles in Alexander County. Honey said that is a large area to cover with just a crew of 12, especially in which that aren’t all available at the same time. He said it’s getting harder to cover the area, especially when they run medical throughout the day and night as well.
“We are running from basically from Gale, IL to the Cache Diversion,” Honey explained.
Honey feels the decrease in firefighters are due to the amount of people that has left the area after the 2011 record breaking Ohio River flood that destroyed many homes in several towns and in the county.
He also stated that the need for fire fighters 18 years of age through 25 is progressively slacking off. He feels once someone becomes a firefighter that they will likely enjoy it and want to help out more.
“If you ever get involved in it and start on it, it is very fulfilling that you help someone in need that is at their worst time,” Honey said.
Honey, along with other area departments, are asking anyone willing to help out to call them and fill out an application. Honey especially urges anyone ages 18-25 but said everyone is welcome and they will take any help they can get to fill the roster.
Honey said, if interested in applying for a volunteer firefighter position or just to get some information on it, to call the Horseshoe Lake Fire Department at 618-776-5175 or 573-450-2997.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.