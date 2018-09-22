SEMO Redhawks fall to EKU Colonels 23-14

RICHMOND, KY (KFVS) - The Redhawks traveled to EKU to taken on the Colonels.
SEMO quarterback Dnaiel Santacaterina passed for 159 yards with one touchdown pass and four interceptions.
Receiver Zach Smith caught for 42 yards and one touchdown.
Zion Curtis rushed for 43 yards and had one touchdown.
The Colonels kept it to a ground game with 259 rushing yards.
LJ Scott rushing for 71 yards with one touchdown, while Dan Paul caught for 25 yards and a single touchdown.
Redhawks fall 23-14.
