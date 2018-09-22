O’Neill walks it off in 10

September 22, 2018 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 3:33 PM

ST. LOUIS (KFVS) - The Cardinals needed extra innings while hosting the San Francisco Giants.

Adam Wainwright throw for six and 1/3 innings in the no decision giving up four runs and striking out six.

Wainwright also getting it done at the plate with an RBI single in the second (1-0 Cardinals).

Giants Joe Panik tied it up with a single in the third.

Paul DeJong gave the Cardinals the lead with another RBI single (2-1 Cardinals).

The Giants scrap up three runs in the seventh to give San Francisco a 4-2 lead.

Yadier Molina hit a two-run home run in the seventh to tie it up again.

Tyler O’Neill launched a solo blast in the bottom of the tenth to walk it off 5-4 Cardinals.

