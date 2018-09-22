One dead and three injured in UTV crash in Saline County, IL

STONEFORT, IL (KFVS) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly UTV crash in Saline County, Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 22.
According to Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 1:08 a.m. on Battleford Road about two miles southeast of Stonefort, Ill. The driver, Joshua Reed, 36, of Carrier Mills, Ill. was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner.
Passengers, Countney Joyner, 33, and Michael Perry, 33, both of Carrier Mills, Ill., were flown to a regional hospital for treatment. A third passenger, Joshua Lewis, 44, of Eldorado, Ill. was treated and released at the scene.
An investigation into this crash is ongoing.
