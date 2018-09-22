Board decides future of Girl Scout camps in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland board of directors discussed the future of two camps Friday located in Wayne County Missouri.
The fate Camp Latonka near Lake Wappapello is still up in the air five years into a battle for its survival, since it was put into ‘rest’ status in 2013.
According to a press release the board “...will be doing additional research before taking any further action...” on Latonka.
But it’s a different story for the Cherokee Ridge Program Center in northern Wayne County. The board made the “difficult decision to divest...” the property.
Anne Soots, the Chief Executive Officer of GSMH says they understand emotional toll it will have on members.
“This decision was not an easy one,” Soots said. “We have tried for ten years to find a sustainable solution to managing our property portfolio while maintaining our fiscal responsibilities. The fact is, fewer than 10% of our girl membership attends resident camp. Our Board of Directors made this difficult, yet necessary, decision to move our council forward.”
In the case of Latonka, many Troops in Southeast Missouri have been raising money to keep the camp up and running while it’s been in jeopardy.
Gabrielle Hodgkiss is the chairperson for Friends of Camp Latonka and she and her daughter have been to many campouts at the Lake Wappapello property.
She says this is not the first delay and is both nervous and excited to know the future of the camp so they can start planning the next step.
“Last year a letter was sent out. They didn’t approve us, but they didn’t say they were going to close the camp either,” Hodgkiss said. “It was very vague and we were waiting yet another year, so at the end of five years it’s been a long road. We are just ready to hear what is going to happen.”
Hypothetically, if Latonka were to also be shut down Hodgkiss says the nearest large camp is in Rogersville, MO which is about a four hour drive.
“We would definitely be devastated if the Camp Latonka were to close, ” Hodgkiss said. “Moreso for the girls that would miss the opportunity to be able to have those outdoor experiences. It would be very limiting to where they would be able to go.”
