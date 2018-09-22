First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

This will be a chilly, rainy Saturday. Models seem to be mostly underestimating rainfall intensity and coverage as a weak upper trough moves in from the west. Rain will increase this morning…be at maximum coverage at mid-day…and then slowly taper off from west to east this afternoon and evening, though a few more scattered showers could linger overnight. Models in general are showing about 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next 24 hours…except lighter Farmington to Mt. Vernon along the northern edge of the rain shield. At the same time, high pressure to our north will blow cooler and drier air in from the north…so we’ll have strong evaporative cooling…keeping daytime temps mainly in the 60s..maybe even some upper 50s at times!