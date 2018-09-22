First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a very cool, wet Saturday….most areas will get a little break tonight and tomorrow before more showers and storms return with a warm front Monday and Tuesday.
Today’s weather system is moving out from west to east this evening….but may not make a clean break as an upper low remains to our southwest. This means that although northwestern counties will be dry and could even clouds break up overnight….southeastern counties will stay cloudy with a few lingering showers tonight and Sunday. Best chance of rain over the next 24 hours looks to be in the Bootheel, Tn and Ky for the next 24 hours. Lows tonight will range from the low 50s Ironton and Farmington and Mt. Vernon to around 60 Kennett to Union City. Highs tomorrow look to be a bit warmer; mostly in the low 70s.
Active weather looks to return Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday as warm, humid air streams back from the south. There are indications we could have some strong storms and heavy downpours Monday and Tuesday…so will have to monitor. SPC watching our area for Tuesday afternoon. A cold front is finally expected to sweep through Wednesday morning….bringing slightly drier and cooler weather for the latter half of next week.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.