First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Today’s weather system is moving out from west to east this evening….but may not make a clean break as an upper low remains to our southwest. This means that although northwestern counties will be dry and could even clouds break up overnight….southeastern counties will stay cloudy with a few lingering showers tonight and Sunday. Best chance of rain over the next 24 hours looks to be in the Bootheel, Tn and Ky for the next 24 hours. Lows tonight will range from the low 50s Ironton and Farmington and Mt. Vernon to around 60 Kennett to Union City. Highs tomorrow look to be a bit warmer; mostly in the low 70s.