6-year-old whipped to death with extension cord, step father charged

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man admitted to whipping a 6-year-old until the child began to throw up and ultimately die, according to court documents.
The incident happened Wednesday, Sept. 19 at an apartment on Pine Hollow Drive off East Raines Road in Whitehaven.
Donald Rich, the child’s step father, was arrested.
When Memphis Police officers arrived, the 6-year-old victim was unresponsive in an ambulance with multiple injuries.
The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m.
Rich told first responders on the scene that the victim started throwing up and became unresponsive so he called 911.
The medical staffed observed multiple injuries--some new and some old that had healed--on the victim that were consistent with being whipped with an extension cord.
Rich told officers that he whipped the 6-year-old with a belt and an extension cord.
Rich is charged with aggravated child abuse--endangerment, aggravated child abuse--neglect, and aggravated child abuse--treatment.
