What you need to know Sept. 21

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Sept. 21.
We will see rain showers today. Some of the showers could scrape the northern parts of the Heartland by the end of the morning. The start of the day will be warm and muggy.
Lisa Michaels says high temperatures will get into the 80s. The more widespread rain chances will happen this afternoon and this evening.
Looking toward the weekend, we’ll have more widespread rain in the forecast. That’s especially true for our southern counties. That also means cooler temperatures.
Highs will be in the 70 and might even dip into the 60s in some places.
More rain is in the forecast for the start of next week. The high temps will stay in the 70s.
We could even see some lows in the 50s. There could also be some storms in the rain, but it’s too early to tell if they’ll be severe.
Overnight an armed robbery took place at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
One suspect is in custody after a Murray State student reported being sexually assaulted in an on campus residence.
More than 100 cases of Hepatitis A have been reported in Butler County, Mo since Sept. 2017.
Sikeston DPS officers are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash from Thursday night.
A former employee of Southwest Airlines is suing the company over claims of racial discrimination.
This dog was a hairy mess when he came to a shelter in Fresno, California.
