Voter interest surges in Jackson Co., IL

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Voter interest is experiencing a surge according to Jackson County, Illinois officials.
According to officials with the Jackson County Clerk’s office, the area has hundreds of early by-mail ballot applications.
Officials said the county has received more than 480 early vote-by-mail applications for the 2018 General Election for Governor and other offices. Two years ago, that number was only 108 for the Presidential General Election and 115 four years ago for the last mid-term and Gubernatorial Election.
Illinois law says the application must be made available on the county web site for voters to access at least 90 days prior to the start of early voting. Then, starting 40 days prior, ballots can be sent before election day.
Officials also said there has been a recent history of political campaigns or parties sending out ballot applications to their supporting voters.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.