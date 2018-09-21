Turning much cooler and wetter for Saturday

Temperatures will turn much cooler as more rain moves in over the weekend. More rain will spread into the Heartland overnight and especially through the morning hours on Saturday. Looks like much of the Heartland will experience a chilly rain for a good part of the day. Right now it still appears that the southern half of the Heartland will have the best chance to see the most rain. Temperatures on Saturday will only be in the 60s. Sunday looks to be a little drier, with only our far southern counties seeing rain. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s for most of the area