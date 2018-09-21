Shots fired call under investigation in Murphysboro, IL

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Murphysboro Police officers responded to a shots-fired call on the East side of town Thursday, Sept. 20.
According to Interim Police Chief Michael Laughland, officers got the call around 8:47 p.m. to the 100 block of Wells St.
This is just North of the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Fire Department.
Interim Police Chief Laughland says officers found some shell casings in the area.
At this time there is no suspect information.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-5244.
