School threat under investigation in Carter Co., MO

CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Authorities are investigating an alleged threat made by a student against a school in Carter County, Missouri.
According to Sheriff Richard Stephens, they received information on a potential threat to East Carter County School in Ellsinore, Mo on Sept. 20.
A 16-year-old students allegedly made statements relating to bringing a weapon to the school.
Sheriff Stephens said that student is not at the school at this time. He said there is no active threat to any student, staff or educational facility at this time.
According to East Carter School Superintendent Dr. Richard Sullivan, the student will not be on campus until the incident is resolved.
Dr. Sullivan confirmed there was a threat of violence made against the school. Preparations for the safety of students and staff began Thursday night when officials were made aware of the threat.
East Carter School District, Ellsinore Police Department and the Carter County Sheriffs Office are investigating the incident at this time.
