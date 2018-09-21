Poplar Bluff, MO man still in sanctuary after a year

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - “What they are doing to families like ours is not right… he wants to stay with us and our community and help everybody,” said Carly Garcia on September 21, 2017 when her husband Alex Garcia decided to take Sanction in a St. Louis Church to avoid being deported.
Alex Garcia lived in Poplar Bluff for more than 12 years before being told he had to leave. One year later, Garcia remains in sanctuary but his family said they are fighting harder than ever to get back together.
Garcia’s wife, lawyer and church leaders went to Washington D.C. to tell Garcia’s story elected officials.
While they said in the last year immigration and customs enforcement’s stance hasn’t changed on Garcia’s case it would seem now more than ever elected officials are willing to listen.
Last year, we talked to Garcia and his wife Carly about the forced separation, “We don’t know how long it will last. Hopefully not long at all. My children want him home, I want him home,” said Carly Garcia.
The Garcia’s have been married for 10 years. They have five kids, but that doesn’t automatically grant Garcia citizenship.
“He is not eligible to get his green card or get on a path to citizenship. He’s subject to a mandatory 10 years outside of the country before Carly could start the process to bring him to the U.S.," said Nicole Cortés, Garcia’s lawyer.
She said because Garcia has been caught illegally trying to cross the border in the past leaving for 10 years and coming back still may not work.
His wife and kids travel to St. Louis to see Garcia as often as they can.
The family told Heartland News they’ll continue to live apart because allowing their dad and husband to leave the country isn’t an option.
