Police searching for persons of interest in Jefferson Co., IL theft case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Mt. Vernon, Illinois is asking for help in a theft investigation.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, investigators are trying to identify two people seen riding on an ATV.
The Sheriff’s Office says the two individuals are persons of interest in a theft investigation in rural Belle Rive in early September.
If you can identify the individuals in the pictures, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like you to contact investigators at 618-244-8004 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-TIPS.
