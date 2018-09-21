Piedmont man charged in overnight shooting in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Piedmont man has been charged with an overnight shooting on Friday, Sept. 21.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch, the shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. in the Green Tree area.
One person was shot and has been transported to a St. Louis area hospital and remains in stable condition.
34-year-old Adam Shane Alden of rural Piedmont was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action.
He remains in the Wayne County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
