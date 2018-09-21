Paducah, KY man accused of stealing pickup truck

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a stolen pickup truck.
According to KSP, George West, 25, of Paducah, borrowed a friends truck with the condition of it being returned. West did not return the truck and has since stopped communicating with the owner. When Kentucky State Police were notified, they spoke to West by phone who agreed to return the truck but he has failed to do so and he has not been found.
State Troopers sought and obtained an arrest warrant for West for auto theft and continue to seek the stolen truck.
The truck is described as a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado single cab. The truck is red in color with no tailgate. The owner states that there is a sticker of a “hillbilly’ on the back glass of the truck. The license plate of the truck should be KY/401TYH but it could have been removed.
Anyone seeing a vehicle matching this disruption or know where George West is located are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.
