New Southeast campus prescription drug drop off box

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A new prescription drug drop off box has added to Southeast Missouri State University’s campus. It’s the first drop off box on-campus and can be found inside the Department of Public Safety building.
Unwanted, expired, or unused medications can be anonymously placed in the drop box. Once in the box, only law enforcement has access to the disposed prescriptions.
The box isn’t only for students but available for anyone’s use.
“The community has been wonderful with disposing their medication, especially outside of campus, because this is the first box. But, we think the response here will be great,” said Annie Jansen, Southeast Prevention Resource Center Coordinator.
Jansen hopes adding the box will help prevent drug misuse and reduce pollution.
The Partnership for Success grant from the Southeast Prevention Resource Center funded the box. Along with the new Southeast drop off box, there are nine other boxes around the Southeast, Missouri area:
- Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office
- Cape Girardeau Police Department
- Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Department
- Jackson Police Department
- Fredericktown Police Department
- Perry County Sheriff’s Office
- Perryville Police Department
- Sainte Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office
- Scott County Sheriff’s Office
