Nearly $4M in grant money to build 2 new airport hangars in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Nearly $4 million in grant money was awarded to the Southern Illinois Airport Authority to build two new hangars in Carbondale, Illinois.
The grant money comes from the Economic Development Administration.
The investments are expected to create 45 new jobs and facilitate the expansion of several private aviation companies, the aviation cluster and workforce training at Southern Illinois University’s Transportation Education Center.
